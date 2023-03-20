Serum (SRM) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Serum (SRM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $31.70 million and approximately $20.55 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

