ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $517.47.

NOW stock opened at $441.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.02. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 275.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

