SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells $30,806.60 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $30,806.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 17th, Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $35,407.60.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Jing Nealis sold 12,875 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $45,577.50.

SES AI Price Performance

NYSE:SES traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 372,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,580. SES AI Co. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $930.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SES AI in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SES AI during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.