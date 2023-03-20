SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells $30,806.60 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $30,806.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 17th, Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $35,407.60.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Jing Nealis sold 12,875 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $45,577.50.
SES AI Price Performance
NYSE:SES traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 372,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,580. SES AI Co. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $930.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
SES AI Company Profile
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
