Sharper & Granite LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 648,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VCR stock opened at $239.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average of $240.97. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $317.67.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.