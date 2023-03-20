Sharper & Granite LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Sharper & Granite LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,161.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 150,300 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 125,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 110,361 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 116.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 229,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWH stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

