Sharper & Granite LLC Buys Shares of 9,390 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $76.99 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.57.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

