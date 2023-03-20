Sharper & Granite LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $124.50 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.03.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

