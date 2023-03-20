Sharper & Granite LLC Purchases Shares of 3,070 SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,693.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $78.06 on Monday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.83.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

