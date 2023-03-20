Sharper & Granite LLC Takes $316,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $264.97 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $301.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

