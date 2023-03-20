Sharper & Granite LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 4.0% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 435,620 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after buying an additional 63,828 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after buying an additional 61,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,805,000 after buying an additional 42,837 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC opened at $186.10 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.07.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

