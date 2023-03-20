Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 70,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,829,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,628,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,475,000 after buying an additional 110,070 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 864,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,156,000 after buying an additional 137,460 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

