Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 4.3 %
Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 70,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.