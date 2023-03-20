Shira Ridge Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,171 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG opened at $690.90 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $772.01. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $720.27 and its 200 day moving average is $636.01.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.15.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

