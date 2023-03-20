Shira Ridge Wealth Management Buys Shares of 32,657 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 113.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

