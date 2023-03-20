Shira Ridge Wealth Management Buys Shares of 8,057 JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

JIRE stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $55.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.91.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

