Shira Ridge Wealth Management Invests $769,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $264.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.86. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $301.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

