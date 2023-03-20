Shira Ridge Wealth Management Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $49.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

