Shira Ridge Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 79,743 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.5% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned 0.39% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $46.69 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.