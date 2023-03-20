Siacoin Price Up 17% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $229.49 million and $7.20 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,595,172,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

