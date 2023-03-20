Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.37

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.37 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 21710805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens cut Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.70.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

