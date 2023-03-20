Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WAF. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($89.25) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €68.20 ($73.33) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($164.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.21.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.