Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.83. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.