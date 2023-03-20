SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Tops $558.01 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $558.01 million and approximately $211.93 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00030753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019464 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00198121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,871.59 or 0.99981349 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002308 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

