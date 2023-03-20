Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $23.68.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, insider Michael Graf purchased 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

