Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.35.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.