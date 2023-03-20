Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 228 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $171.23 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

