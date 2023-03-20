Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 2,773 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 3.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $51,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.16. The company has a market cap of $375.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

