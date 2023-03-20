Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 4,498 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,877,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,918,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Shares of MDT opened at $78.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

