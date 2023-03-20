Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:T opened at $18.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.