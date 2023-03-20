Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Invests $413,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.27 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

