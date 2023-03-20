Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 2,335 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.9% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %
PEP opened at $175.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
- Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.