Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 2,335 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.9% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

PEP opened at $175.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.