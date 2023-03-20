Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after buying an additional 1,062,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,916,000 after buying an additional 268,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after buying an additional 450,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,412,000 after buying an additional 159,276 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,433,000 after buying an additional 101,238 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $66.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.