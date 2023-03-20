Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 1,545 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Altria Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.8 %

MO stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

