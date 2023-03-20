Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho cut their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,305. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.60 and its 200-day moving average is $154.70.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,965 shares of company stock worth $17,849,213. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

