Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.60.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE SQM opened at $76.18 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
