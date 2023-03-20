SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $371.05.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $268.90 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

