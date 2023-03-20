Solitude Financial Services Buys 380 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 103,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA opened at $46.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.