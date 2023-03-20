Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.90. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Missouri Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.51 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,062,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Greg A. Steffens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.76 per share, with a total value of $40,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,455.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.51 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,062,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,495 shares of company stock valued at $345,046. Corporate insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $4,623,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 425,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 79,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 350.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

