SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded SpartanNash from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $24.27 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 90.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.