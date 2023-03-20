SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Position Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.06. 1,744,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,858,597. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.08. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

