SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 6.1% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

GLD stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.40. 3,583,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,421. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.62.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

