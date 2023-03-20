SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,240,534 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 8,008,529 shares.The stock last traded at $28.87 and had previously closed at $28.99.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 100,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,352,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,184,000 after buying an additional 96,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

