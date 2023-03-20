SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 125,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 91,983 shares.The stock last traded at $112.70 and had previously closed at $111.31.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 644,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,885,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 84,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 216,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

