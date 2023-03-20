SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $63.82 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

