Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 120,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 602,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,118. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.