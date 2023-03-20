Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $249,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,141 shares of company stock worth $5,560,229. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Sprout Social Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 96,707 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.08.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

