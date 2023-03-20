SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

