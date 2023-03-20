SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSRM. Scotiabank cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

SSR Mining stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,927 shares of company stock worth $410,052 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,041,000 after purchasing an additional 198,752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,694,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 269,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,319,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,438,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,904,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,435,000 after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

