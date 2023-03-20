St. James’s Place (STJPF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS: STJPF) in the last few weeks:

3/7/2023 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,153 ($14.05) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63).

3/6/2023 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,290 ($15.72) to GBX 1,360 ($16.58).

3/2/2023 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,365 ($16.64) to GBX 1,500 ($18.28).

3/1/2023 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,469 ($17.90) to GBX 1,430 ($17.43).

2/14/2023 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,507 ($18.37) to GBX 1,469 ($17.90).

1/24/2023 – St. James’s Place was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF remained flat at $14.53 during trading on Monday. St. James’s Place plc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

