Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Star Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Star Group Price Performance

Shares of SGU stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $12.39. 1,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,433. The company has a market cap of $442.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. Star Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Star Group Announces Dividend

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $648.19 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.86%.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Star Group by 29,929.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 639,598 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after buying an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 76,918 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 45,061 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

