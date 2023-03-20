STASIS EURO (EURS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $612,843.81

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $132.95 million and $612,843.81 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00003863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

